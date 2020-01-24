advertisement

On the way to the 2019 season, Las Vegas Sportsbooks are listed Michigan as favorite in every game of their schedule, including their season finals against State of Ohio.

As we know, the Wolverines did not live up to expectations because they ended with an overall record of 9-4, including losses for the state of Ohio to end the regular season and Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

Where is Michigan going now? Will they take another step back or will they stand up and make a statement in 2020?

A person who does not have too much faith in the Wolverines is ESPN writer David M. Hale.

Hale recently wrote a piece entitled “Bowl-game overreactions: Thoughts on Clemson, Texas, Michigan, Alabama and more”, and in this piece he referred to Michigan as a “second-rate” program.

From ESPN:

Michigan is a second-line program

Even the Wolverines believers seem to have accepted their destiny in life: they are not Ohio State and they will never be there again. Hard to dispute with the results, and Michigan’s sad performance against Alabama was just the final misstep towards the feared “above-average” status. Perhaps the bigger problem for the Wolverines, however, is not about program and instead of quarterback. While the state of Ohio has passed from Braxton Miller to Cardale Jones to J.T. Barrett to Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields, Michigan has experienced many stat lines like this: 17-for-37 for 233 yards, one TD and two picks. That was the production of Shea Patterson in the Citrus Bowl, and it fits with the litany of underachievers at the position for the Wolverines.

But was this LSU not that long in life? One day Burrow comes by and – voila! – becomes a champion. Whether Michigan is closer to finding its own Burrow is open to discussion, but it is worth remembering that LSU had combined 59 touchdown passes from 2015 to 2018. Burrow pitched for 60 in 2019. It can happen so quickly.

Nation, do you agree with Hale? Is Michigan a second-rate program?

