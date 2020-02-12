ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

Security Intelligence Director Rebecca Kitteridge informed MPs of the number of kiwis who have been spied on since the March 15 terrorist attack.

Spy agencies are investigating more kiwis because they pose a terrorist threat, partly inspired by the March 15 terrorist attack.

Between 30 and 50 people are actively examined by New Zealand ghosts at any time, a higher number than in recent years.

Security Director (SIS) Rebecca Kitteridge, who stood before a parliamentary selection committee of senior MPs on Wednesday, said that many of the people examined represented racist, Nazi, or white supremacy.

FINISHED

Andrew Hampton, director of the Government Communications Security Bureau, said the security agencies had monitored people for threats to public security. (File photo)

“(The terrorist attack) has encouraged some people, inspired others, and so it remains a fairly fluid picture.”

CONTINUE READING:

* Prime Minister downplayed calls for increased spy powers after Christchurch terrorist attacks

* Emergency call to Wellington Espionage Headquarters for a letter saying “Unknown White Powder”

* Royal Commission of Inquiry announced after Christchurch terrorist attacks

* Right-wing extremists were on the government’s radar before the attack on the mosque

MEP Amy Adams asked Kitteridge why the terrorist threat was still “medium” – “a terrorist attack is considered feasible and could happen” – almost a year after the March 15 attack.

JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

In the three months after the March 15 terrorist attack, spy agencies received 455 “indications” of people of concern.

“One of the terrible results of the March 15 attacks shows New Zealand that this is a possibility and we still have to see how it will develop domestically,” said Kitteridge.

The spy chief said he received a high number of “clues” about people of concern, including 455 information, in the three months after the attack.

She admitted that this means that the SIS has now examined people who were not classified as a possible risk before the attack.

STACEY KIRK / STUFF

Espionage chiefs Rebecca Kitteridge and Andrew Hampton at an earlier hearing with MPs. (File photo)

“Some of these people already existed before, and then there was the impact of the attacks afterwards,” she said.

In recent years, the agencies have kept a list of up to 40 people affected.

Kitteridge said after a second hearing with MPs that these individuals were not in a single group and could be difficult to monitor.

“They usually live online and in encrypted chat rooms. This is a huge challenge for law enforcement and intelligence agencies,” she said.

She would not comment on whether “targeted attack planning” had been identified last year.

“We don’t see anything that could make people worry just about their daily lives. If they ever saw concrete attack planning, we would immediately work with the police to stop it.”

Andrew Hampton, director of the Government Communications and Security Bureau (GCSB), also said at Wednesday’s hearings that the agency’s role was to assess the threats to public security.

“It is not about these people having views that may be unsavory, it is about mobilizing them to violence.”

Both spy agencies continued to monitor terrorist threats from followers of Islamic extremism, such as those that followed Al-Qaida’s views.

Kitteridge said she did not know any kiwifruit that returned to New Zealand after joining the so-called Islamic State.