ESG stocks are not currently in a bubble

In a week in which BlackRock has sworn off coal reserves, attention is growing to companies that meet so-called environmental, social and governance criteria.

The trend in investing in these stocks is that US inflows to such funds have almost quadrupled in the past year.

However, these streams do not yet have distorted ratings.

Nicolas Rabener, Managing Director at FactorResearch, examined Exchange Traded Funds with ESG screens.

FactorResearch found that ESG funds are cheaper than growth stocks, but more expensive than value stocks.

Microsoft is one of the top titles in these funds

Ecolab

and

,

Troubled Bank Wells Fargo

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing

and rocket maker Lockheed Martin

are among the companies that are not represented in these ESG funds.

He found that ESG ETFs are only slightly more expensive than the US market when looking at the weighted average and the average share price ratio.

This should come as no surprise as they tend to overweight expensive technology and consumer discretionary goods. Overall, they are cheaper than growth stocks.

While not expensive, ESG ETFs don’t seem to do a good job of screening badly behaved companies before they get caught, he said.

After aggregating ESG ETFs into an equally weighted index, they have underperformed the S&P 1500 since 2005. This suggests that ESG scores, like ratings, are unlikely to be meaningful to identify corporate behavior that will lead to relative underperformance, he said.

