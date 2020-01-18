Escondido police are looking for a missing woman

advertisement

ESCONDIDO, California – Escondido police are asking the public on Saturday for help finding a missing woman.

Linda Hallam Brown, 67, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was last seen in the area of ​​Mission Avenue and Quince Street in Escondido at 9.45 p.m. Friday, the police said.

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m. she was still missing.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 118 pounds, with dark gray shoulder length hair and hazel eyes, the police said. Most recently, she wore a black T-shirt with an F117 stealth bomber pattern on the front, a long-sleeved white floral shirt underneath, dark gray sweatpants, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Brown’s possible location is asked to call 911 or the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722.

