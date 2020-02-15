We all know the story of Narcissus, various versions of which have been told by various Greek and Latin authors. Legend has it that as he bends down to drink from a water source, Narcissus sees his own reflection in the water and falls in love with it. The story ends in some versions where Narcissus drowns in the pool and tries to reach itself. Oscar Wilde’s genius, however, rewrites the ending in a very interesting way:

“When Narcissus died, the pool of his pleasure changed from a cup of sweet water to a cup of salt tears, and the orreads came crying through the woods so that they could sing to the pool and comfort him.

“And when they saw that the pool had changed from a cup of sweet water to a cup of salt tears, they loosened the green strands of hair and shouted to the pool and said, ‘We are not surprised that you should mourn the way for Narcissus, so he was beautiful. ‘

“‘But was daffodil beautiful?’ Said the pool.

“Who should know that better than you?” Answered the Oreads. “It has ever come to us, but you were looking for it and it would lie on your banks and look down on you, and in the mirror of your water it would reflect its own beauty.”

“And the pool replied:” But I loved daffodil, because when it lay on my banks and looked down on me, I always saw my own beauty reflected in the mirror of his eyes. “

Narcissism can become a phenomenon that affects both people in a relationship. The other person will only be a mirror for my ego. The narcissist here does not concentrate directly on himself, but visits the other more deviously to find himself in them. The other person becomes an excuse and a means of just loving yourself.

For this reason, my invitation for the second step to happiness as a couple (see the first step in my previous article) is: “Dare to go beyond yourself.” Overcome narcissism. The other person is not a mirror of your desire, but your ally in creating a “we” that leads each of you to a goal that surpasses you and fulfills you. True love requires accepting the adventure (and misfortune) of being different.

The crystallization of love

Speaking of being different, who of us has not experienced any kind of surreal mutual understanding while falling in love? The other person thinks just like me at the same time as I do. It seems that we don’t even have to talk to each other to agree. The attention we give each other certainly contributes to this, but in this incredible harmony there is much of what Stendhal calls “crystallization”.

What does that mean? Let’s listen to Stendhal himself:

“At the end of the winter season, the miners in the salt mines will throw a leafless winter branch into one of the abandoned factories. Two or three months later, miners find the effect of the salt-saturated water that soaks the branch and then lets it dry as they step back, covering it with a shiny deposit of crystals. The smallest branches, which are no larger than the claw of a tom tit, are covered with an infinity of small crystals that sparkle and dazzle. The original small branch is no longer recognizable. “

So it happens in a heart that is hit by Cupid’s arrows. This is the phase crystallization in which “we are happy to decorate the person who stole our heart with a thousand perfections”. The mind is so active and full of adrenaline that it “draws from everything it sees to discover new perfections in the loved one”.

In this experience, it seems as if I am paying attention to the other person – actually absorbed by him – but not seldom what happens is that I am actually absorbed by myself in my projection. The focus is on me and my desires, and the other person is nothing more than an accessory, an excuse. The bigger the illusion, the bigger the disappointment will be. So we have to make two complementary efforts, which I propose to you as a friendly task.

Practical steps

The first effort is something you have to do yourself. Think realistically – I know it’s not easy, because Cupid will blind you when you’re in love again – about who the other person is and accept their true difference and not what you want.

The second, especially if you have been together for a long time, is a first act of forgiveness towards the other person. I am convinced that before you forgive the other person’s deeds and misdeeds, you must forgive their otherness!