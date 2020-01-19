Error causes sirens along the east coast of the North Island

advertisement

Stacy Squires / Stuff

A failure has caused warning sirens along the east coast of the North Island.

advertisement

A technical outage has triggered sirens over the east coast of the North Island, police say.

There is no tsunami threat.

The sirens were activated on Sunday evening, in particular around Waikato and Bay of Plenty and were incorrectly activated.

Do you know more E-mail us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

The police received an influx of phone calls when the sirens rang.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there was a technical problem behind the false alarm.

Police said the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) believed that an error had caused them. A spokesperson for Nema said that it did not operate tsunami sirens in the Waihi area, nor civil protection, and it was not known which sirens were activated.

Although it was a shame that some people were evacuated because of the sirens, the spokesperson said “the good news is that there is no tsunami”.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defense said in a Facebook message Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) that this was due to a malfunction in their system.

advertisement