Erling Braut Haaland continues remarkable scoring run as Dortmund thrash Cologne

Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench twice when Borussia Dortmund defeated Cologne 5-1 to come to third place in the Bundesliga.

Haaland had started as a replacement, despite scoring a hat-trick during his debut in Augsburg last Saturday.

But the Norwegian, who was associated with a move to Manchester United, made a dramatic late impression with a brace in the last 13 minutes to seal an emphatic victory.

Welcome to the show ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/AxX61LZxWZ

– Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 24, 2020

Raphael Guerreiro had put Dortmund ahead in the first minute after a neat cut by Jadon Sancho, and Marco Reus doubled the lead in the half hour.

Sancho came on the score sheet for three minutes in the second half and after Mark Uth withdrew one for the visitors, Haaland emerged to continue his stunning form.

The Dortmund victory brought them back to third place in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Bayern Munich and four behind leaders RB Leipzig. Anne Rebic scored the only goal when Milan defeated Brescia (Luca Bruno / AP)

Ante Rebic also came off the bench to score the only goal, while Milan rose to sixth place in the Serie A with a hard-won 1-0 win over struggling Brescia.

Ernesto Torregrossa and Dimitri Bisoli both missed excellent opportunities to give the hosts the lead before Rebic struck in the 71st minute to give his side their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Third place Rennes failed to conquer significant ground at Marseille in Ligue 1 because they were held in 1-1 on a 1-1 draw.

81 ’⏱ Flaviennnnn!

Premier but the Flavien Tait and Rouge et Noir synonyme d’égalisation. # OGCNSRFC: 1-1 pic.twitter.com/4li5lNlvSb

– Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) January 24, 2020

Kasper Dolberg placed the home team two minutes after the break, but after Mbaye Niang hit the woodwork, Flavien Tait grabbed a point for the visitors nine minutes before time.

The 81st minute penalty from Ruben Garcia and a later strike by Inigo Perez gave Osasuna a 2-0 win over Levante in their mid-table fight in LaLiga.

