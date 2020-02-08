DALLAS (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek scored his second goal of the game with a 26 second lead, and Minnesota Wild won 3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Eriksson Ek ran behind the net to the right goal post and prevailed behind Dallas goalkeeper Ben Bishop to score the winning goal.

Ryan Donato also scored for the wild and Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots.

Joe Pavelski and Denis Gurianov scored a goal for the stars, who led 0-2 in the second half. Bishop ended with 27 parades.

Eriksson Ek and Donato scored another goal less than four minutes apart. In the meantime, it was less than eight minutes.

Before Friday, Eriksson Ek had not scored a point in nine career games against Dallas. He scored his first goal when he barely touched the puck before walking off a star player’s stick.

Dallas remained third in the Central Division. Central rival Minnesota moved up to sixth with Chicago, just two points behind Calgary, and picked up the Western Conference’s second wild card.

Dallas came out strong early. Barely a minute later, Mattias Janmark hit the right goal post, and the wild converted Luke Kunin into a penalty at 2:23 in the first half. Dubnyk held two shots.

The stars ended the first game with a strong result and scored the last nine shots on goal, including Pavelski’s Powerplay goal. From the bottom of the slot, he rebounded Tyler Seguin’s 4:32 shot.

Dallas prevailed against Minnesota 16: 12.

Each team had taken a penalty early in the second, but two seconds after Eriksson Ek left the box, Gurianov drilled a right-footed shot past Dubnyk.

The savage moved at 8:25 a second. Ryan Suter came off the net and the players from both teams touched the puck, with Eriksson Ek scoring an unsupported goal.

At 12:09 p.m. Donato shot a wrist in the right circle from below, which squeezed into a small space between the bishop and the right post.

NOTES: Minnesota LW Zach Parise played in his 1000th game. … Stars C Joe Pavelski has a four-point series with five points (four goals, one template). During this series, he has three of his six Powerplay goals this season. … Dallas C Tyler Seguin has played 15 goal-less games in his career, but has accumulated his eighth support for Pavelski during this time. … Bishop received his second assist of the season after Gurianov’s goal. … It was the last game between rivals in the Central Division this season. Minnesota went 3: 1: 0 and Dallas 1: 2.

Wild: Start a three-game homeland against Colorado on Sunday.

Stars: In St. Louis on Saturday evening.

