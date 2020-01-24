Ericsson shares slumped as higher costs weighed on earnings

advertisement

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson AB (ERIC) shares slumped 8.2% at the start of trading on Friday after the fourth quarter results were impacted by higher costs.

The telecommunications equipment company

Costs rose in the quarter as investments were made in acquisitions, digitization, security, ethics and compliance. The costs will continue to rise this year, but the financial targets for 2020 or 2022 will not be jeopardized.

Amit Harchandani, an analyst at Citi, expects Ericsson earnings before interest and taxes to decrease 5% to 10% in 2020 due to higher operating expenses.

“Although a weaker quarter was generally expected, we would be buyers of continued weakness as we see several reasons for optimism that go beyond the core data.”

Despite the higher cost, Ericsson increased the full year dividend on Friday. Operators in Asia and the Middle East continued to spend on their fifth generation networks, which offset a slowdown in the North American market.

There were reported to have signed 78 commercial 5G contracts with unique operators and 24 live 5G networks on four continents.

The company had a quarterly profit of SEK 4.43 billion ($ 465 million) attributable to shareholders after a loss of SEK 6.55 billion in the prior-year period.

Sales increased 4% to SEK 66.37 billion, driven by the Key Networks unit. Ericsson increased the dividend from SEK 1.00 to SEK 1.50.

Analysts interviewed by FactSet expected a net profit of SEK 3.79 billion on sales of SEK 65.97 billion.

The company’s Key Networks business grew strongly in Japan and Saudi Arabia in the quarter, with all markets except North America also growing.

“Due to the uncertainty surrounding an announced operator merger, we saw a slowdown in our North American business in the fourth quarter, resulting in North America having had the lowest share of total sales for some time,” said CEO Borje Ekholm.

The network unit’s gross margin increased from 39.9% to 41.1%, but the company again stated that the initial margins in some of its contracts are difficult.

Ekholm previously warned that the company was entering into an increasing number of strategic contracts that would impact profits in the short term, but should increase margins in the long term – to increase market share.

The share recently traded 6.6% below the price of SEK 79.

