Send the clown in! The night before Fizbo’s last appearance in Modern Family was an actor Eric Stonestreet revealed the moving backstory of Cam’s stupid alter ego.

“As far as I can remember, I just wanted to be a clown in the circus.” Stonestreet, 48, tweeted on Tuesday, February 11th. and my parents allowed me to be the child who raised pigs, played the drums, took karate, paid [sic] football, and from time to time put on makeup and wigs. “

The actor then referred to the episode of the first season, which earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. All of this led to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan wrote a draft of the Modern Family called “Fizbo” and you got to know Fizbo.

Stonestreet also staged the episode of the Emmy award-winning comedy that was shot in Paris on Wednesday February 12th. “Tomorrow you’ll see Fizbo one last time,” he teased. “I think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown made it all the way from Kansas City KS to the streets of Paris, France. When you first met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said, “Hello old friend.” Tomorrow I have to say goodbye old friend. Many thanks to Modern Family for fulfilling my dream of being a clown in everyone’s biggest circus. Hollywood.”

ABC previously published a synopsis for the episode that gives fans a preview of the family’s antics in the City of Light: “On a last family outing, they’re traveling to Paris for Jay to honor his lifetime achievement for his work in the closet industry can accept. However, his old enemy Earl Chambers finds a way to chase him. Meanwhile, Claire has a secret date in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam’s lifelong dream of appearing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris comes true. “

Modern Family broadcasts ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

