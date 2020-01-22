advertisement

After news of the death of Monty Python’s co-star and founder Terry Jones, many of the late comedian’s Monty Python staff spoke about how much he meant to them. A member of the Monty Python group, Eric Idle, even posted a nice tribute to his “beloved brother” Jones on Twitter on Wednesday.

Thank you for your kind thoughts and support messages for our beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let us remember the joy he gave us all.

– Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

advertisement

Idle wasn’t the only Monty Python star to report on Twitter to break Jones’ death. John Cleese also described how serious this loss will be.

“I just heard from Terry J,” wrote Cleese. “It is strange that a man with so many talents and so much enthusiasm should have gone away so gently … Of his many achievements, the greatest gift he gave to all of me was his director of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection. “

Jones’ family confirmed to Metro that he died on Tuesday after fighting a rare form of dementia, FTD. They also published a statement about the legacy the Monty Python co-founder left behind.

“We are deeply sad to announce the death of beloved husband and father Terry Jones,” the statement said. “Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020, at the age of 77, with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

“In the past few days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been with Terry all the time as he gently retired to his home in North London,” the family continued. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and exceptional humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades.”

“We, his wife Anna, the children Bill, Sally, Siri and the extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful doctors and carers for not only making them bearable, but also often making them happy,” they concluded. “We hope that one day this disease will be completely eradicated. We ask you to respect our privacy in this sensitive time and thank you for having lived in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who has a truly authentic life in his life has led words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose.’ “

Photo credit: John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement