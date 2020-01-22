Eric Decker declined to have a vasectomy despite Ms. Jessie James' requests

advertisement

Former NFL recipient Eric Decker and his wife Jessie James Decker have three children together and talked about quitting there. You have a full house and are not planning to give birth anymore. Decker, however, declined a vasectomy after having been mentioned several times.

Jessie James recently met E! Online and revealed some details about the conversation she and Decker had had. She suggested that he undergo the procedure, but it didn’t go down well.

“He has always been very vocal about wanting to be a father and having all these children, and I’ll be right there with him,” Jessie James told E! On-line. “It’s our pride and our joie de vivre, but yes, I asked him: ‘Do you want this to be no longer a way of not having children?’

The conversation continued when Jessie asked James if Decker wanted to get a snip snip and make it permanent, but he replied, “He doesn’t want his strength to be taken away yet.” Decker expanded this statement by saying that a vasectomy might decrease a lot of his masculinity and that he was “not yet ready”.

That being said, Jessie James doesn’t know if she’s finished adding anything to the family. Yes, she said that she is “at peace” with three children and where the family is. However, this could change in the future.

“I feel so good with our three,” continued Jessie James. “Three is a great number and we have our hands full. But you know, sometimes I have the thought in my head that two years later I don’t want to regret if I want a little – what do you call it – one Galley baby. “

Another Decker baby could ultimately happen in the future, especially after the former Denver Broncos and New York Jets recipient announced that he was unwilling to undergo a vasectomy. This would deprive him of the ability to give birth to another child, which would mean a permanent decision for the couple.

Until that decision is made, however, Jessie James will focus on her 2020 projects. She is currently working on a new album and expects a single to be released this year. Having another baby is not a priority right now, and it may even happen that it doesn’t happen.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Samsung)

