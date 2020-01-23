advertisement

In 2019, Eric Church scored number 1 with ‘Some of It’ from his album Desperate Man. Written by Church with Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, the hit was hardly recorded on the Church 2018 album.

According to Pinson, Church partially entered the songwriting process, after the writers decided it sounded like a song that he could sing. But then it was necessary for Church’s wife Katherine, who has a background in publishing music, to convince the country star to record the song on Desperate Man. Read on for Pinson’s story about the story behind ‘Some of It’.

“Some of It” was one of those songs that literally dropped out a bit. We had no title. It was just one of those things.

advertisement

We wanted to write a song like some of the other songs we had discussed – such as, “I want to say something that says something,” you know? “I want a little break-format,” and just, the trick was to have an emotional song that wasn’t about a certain emotion, it was just about certain vignettes that would cause an emotion to someone. And while that sounds awkward, it was just a group of people having lunch and writing something that sounded cool, you know? It fell out in large groups.

I was with two guys I love, Jeff Hyde and Clint Daniels, and we got about half the song written and Jeff said, “We should call Eric on this and see if this feels like Eric and see if he thinks that it feels like he does just as much as we do, “because sometimes we can do it wrong. But this is just one of those songs that really popped up and really felt that Eric would say something.

Eric doesn’t bump and he doesn’t mind, so we think, “Man, if we can let him hold this, he would be the man who says this.” And he had a lot to say, was really involved in the song and came in from the point we brought it to him.

We finished it, and it was strange because he was at the back of his project, the song wouldn’t make the project, it didn’t look and only by the gift of God did we get a phone call [that Church put on the song would take Desperate man]. His wife had chased him because he loved this song and played it for a group of people, and I think in the process she said, “Well, if you think the album is good, then let me play you not make the album, “and of course Eric was part of it, and he said,” Man, maybe we should take another crack on this song. “

I just think it was God who took care of us and was looking for a very unique song that touched people, and I think it was something that people didn’t know they needed to hear, and I’m proud of it. to make out.

Do you love Eric Church? Meet these 5 new countries

.

advertisement