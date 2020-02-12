Turkey will attack Syrian government forces anywhere in northern Syria if another Turkish soldier is injured and could use air forces, said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

In Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to push Syrian government forces beyond Turkish observation posts in the northwest of the Idlib region by the end of February. “We will do this by air or on the ground by any means necessary,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan spoke on the phone over Wednesday about the escalating conflict in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said in a brief reading of the call that Putin and Erdogan had agreed on the importance of implementing the Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria and that contacts between Syria and Russia should be continued through the appropriate agencies.

According to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish delegation will travel to Moscow in the coming days to discuss the escalating conflict in the Syrian Idlib region. Around 1 million people were displaced there due to Russian-based Syrian attacks.

At a press conference in Tirana, Cavusoglu also said that Germany had provided Turkey with 40 million euros to support Turkish plans to settle Syrians who fled Idlib.

The Kremlin also accused Turkey of violating agreements with Russia to neutralize militants in the Syrian province of Idlib.

The Kremlin said after Erdogan said that his country’s military would attack the Syrian armed forces, supported by Russia, by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was injured when the Assad government tried to take control of it to recover the province of Idlib.

Internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo drive a vehicle with belongings in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11, 2020. KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS

On Tuesday, Turkey announced that 51 Syrian soldiers in northwestern Syria were killed when Turkish-backed rebels struck against Russian-backed government forces that had made a profit in their campaign to eradicate the country’s last insurgent bastion. The rebels also shot down a Syrian army helicopter.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense cited local sources, adding that two Syrian tanks and an ammunition depot were also destroyed.

Hours earlier, a war monitor reported that Syrian government forces had taken control of the Aleppo-Damascus main road, which led through the contested northwest Idlib province for the first time since the start of the civil war in 2012.

The flare-up of the fighting has led to some of the most serious clashes between Ankara and Damascus in the nine-year war, in which Russia and Iran supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

However, the Syrian state media did not mention this and later rebels said that fighting would continue in some northern areas near the M-5 motorway, which connects Aleppo with the capital Damascus and eventually with Deraa in the far south.

Aid agencies have said that the withdrawal of hundreds of thousands of civilians from the affected areas is the largest such movement in the war and marks a new humanitarian crisis.

Turkey has already accepted 3.6 million Syrian refugees and says it can no longer accept them. It said it would stop all new waves of refugees from Idlib and its military would remain deployed there.

Talks in Ankara between Turkey and a Russian delegation ended on Monday without agreement on ending the fighting, a Turkish diplomatic source said.