Erdogan says Turkey is starting to deploy troops to Libya - Middle East News

Turkey is beginning to send troops to Libya to support the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, said President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, days before a summit in Berlin that will deal with the Libya conflict.

Last week Turkey and Russia asked Libyan warring parties to declare an armistice. Despite the talks in Moscow aimed at stopping Khalifa Haftar’s month-long campaign to conquer the Libyan capital, neither side reached an agreement when Haftar failed to sign a binding ceasefire on Monday.

Turkey, which supports Fayez al-Serraj’s GNA (Government of National Accord), previously said it has deployed a training and cooperation team that is now operating in Libya.

Erdogan said Thursday that Turkey would begin deploying its troops in Libya and will use all diplomatic and military means to ensure stability in its south.

A fighter who is faithful to Libya’s gestures from the U.S. Government-backed government (GNA) during a clash with Khalifa Haftar loyal forces on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 21, 2019 Goran Tomasevic / REUTERS

“To ensure that the legitimate government in Libya remains intact and that stability can be established, we are now sending our soldiers to this country,” said Erdogan at an event in Ankara.

Erdogan warned on Tuesday that Turkey would not prevent Haftar’s eastern Libyan troops from “teaching a lesson” if their attacks against the GNA continue. The talks in Moscow were the last attempt to stabilize Libya, which has been hit by turmoil since the fall of Muammer Gaddafi in 2011.

A summit on Libya will take place in Germany on Sunday, attended by rival camps, their key foreign supporters and representatives of the United Nations, the United States, Russia, Great Britain, France, China, Turkey and Italy. Haftar and Serraj have also been invited, but it is unclear whether they will participate.

Turkey and Libya signed two agreements in November, one on military cooperation and one on maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan announced on Thursday that Turkey will soon issue exploration and drilling licenses in the region.

“In the remaining areas between Turkey and Libya, it is now legally impossible to conduct exploration, drilling, or a pipeline without the consent of both sides,” he said.

“After these licensing efforts, our seismic exploration ship Oruc Reis will begin its seismic research activities in the region,” he added.

Greece, Cyprus and other regional actors have opposed this agreement and described it as illegal. Turkey has rejected the allegations.

