Advertisement

It’s only been a few months since Kerrang! Rou Reynolds, frontman of Enter Shikari, on a possible new album. During the interview, he told us that they aim to create the “definitive” record for their band.

We don’t have any specific information yet about the sequel to the incredible The Spark 2017 (which won the best album at the Kerrang! Awards the following year), but it seems the band is preparing to reveal something new.

Changing the icons on their social media accounts to a colorfully striped picture and cryptically posting this picture without subtitles could mean that Shikari is starting to pep up the sixth album. Interestingly, this new striped design follows a post on Rou social media the previous day from a studio booth. The fans believe that he just teased new music for a few seconds.

Advertisement

Read this next: 12 signs that rock music will dominate in 2020

In December, the singer reported on the creation of this still unknown new work: “I wasn’t sure where to go next, but a real plan is beginning to form.” There will be tracks there that wouldn’t sound out of place on Take To The Skies or Common Dreads. There are some hard things, some euphoric things … the synths and guitars are bolder on this record.

“We’re trying to make the final Shikari record. The one a fan passes on to his friend:” You don’t know Shikari? You start here. “

Hell. Yes.

As you can see, apart from their main band account, the individual members all tweeted about the strips – bar guitarist Rory Clewlow as well, but he changed his symbol and header.

As we wait for more news, see Enter Shikari show the Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York on their US tour Stop The Clocks, which you recorded.

Advertisement