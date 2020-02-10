After a bit of a stir on social media last week, the best Enter Shikari from St. Albans have released details of their brand new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible.

The highly anticipated follow-up to The Spark from 2017, which was recognized as the best album at Kerrang! Awards – to be released on April 17th via So Recordings. The hymnic, unpredictable lead single {The Dreamer’s Hotel} can now be heard. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Shikari has announced that they will be visiting five very intimate places in the UK to play some album release shows, with tickets available to those who have the album online. Pre-order the band store and for members of their Future Historians fan club.

“Finding the right set and transforming these songs properly live will be a mammoth project, and we haven’t even thought about it,” says frontman Rou Reynolds in the new issue of Kerrang! “So with these shows, we can concentrate on playing a few songs from the album and getting them down. We are also working on some things for later in the year to do shows that really go into the album and show it in its right light. We’re not going to host any festivals in the UK this year – we’re just going to lower our heads to do a new live show that, as always, expands the possibilities! ”

Meanwhile, he teases from Nothing Is True …: “Possibility is the central theme of the album, lyrical but also musical. We made further progress and asked ourselves: “Where can we go? Let’s go there!” A track is a symphonic orchestral piece, but there are other tracks that are not on our first album, Take To The Skies (2007) would sound out of place. I think something else about this album is that we have decided to do something that summarizes everything that Shikari has done. This album is wider and there is more confidence in song writing. Also I produced it so we had more attention to detail. More hours were put into this album than any other – a lot more sweat, effort and debilitating indecision! “

Check out {The Dreamer’s Hotel} below.

The full tracklist for Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible is as follows:

1. The great unknown

2. Cross the Rubicon

3. {The Dreamer’s Hotel}

4. Rolling from the face of the earth (I. Crescendo)

5. modern life…

6. apocoholics anonymously (main topic in B minor)

7. The pressure is on

8.Repeat 3

9. T.I.N.A.

10.Elegy For Extinction

11. Puppets (I. The discovery of the strings)

12. Puppets (II. The Rise)

13. Satellite

14. the king

15. Rolling from the face of the earth (II. Piangevole)

The album cover looks like this:

Catch Enter Shikari at the following intimate ideas for the album launch:

April

18 Sheffield Leadmill

19 Glasgow St Lukes

20 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

22 London Subterania

23 Bristol SWX

