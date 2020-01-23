Enjoy delicious new pictures from 'Gretel & Hansel' [Exclusive]

advertisement

Orion Pictures shares with Bloody Disgusting a festival of exclusive new pictures from Gretel & Hansel, your dark new shoot in the classic fairy tale of the Brothers Grimm in the cinemas January 31, 2020,

In the film “A long time ago in a distant fairytale landscape, a young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her little brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark forest in desperate search for food and work, only to find a connection between the terrible evil. “

The new images show both the great set and costume design as well as the director’s unique eye Osgood Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter, I am the pretty thing that lives in the house).

“It is terribly true to the original story“Perkins said before EW.” It really only has three main characters: Hansel, Gretel and the witch. We tried to find a way to make it more of a coming-of-age story. I wanted Gretel to be a little older than Hansel, so it didn’t feel like two twelve-year-olds – more like a sixteen-year-old and an eight-year-old. “

Alice Krige plays the creepy witch in Orion’s latest horror game.

