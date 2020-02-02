Advertisement

In most cases, when you start your teenage career in Nigeria, you have no idea what you want to be when you grow up. I was sure I was going to be something, but I couldn’t see a way ahead.

I knew what my “passion” was. I was gladly noticed. I liked speaking, writing and creating content and scripts in public and I knew I was good at it. What I didn’t know was how I could turn it into a career path. How many of these talents would translate into a plausible, practical career – let alone one that I could enjoy – was a mystery to me. However, I didn’t just want to choose one of my interests and let everyone else go. That sounded like a terrible obligation. What if I chose the wrong one?

Like all young people, I have sometimes received career advice from adults in my life. They meant it well, but most of the suggestions were either not particularly stimulating: “Do a good job and work your way up in a prominent company”. Or so vague that they weren’t suggestions at all: “Just follow your interests and things will work out on their own.”

Here are some things I learned from this experience:

Your path doesn’t have to be the same as the others

There was a time when you could learn something, get a job in the same field, and be prepared for life. That is no longer true. Many of us work in industries that are very different from what we studied in college, and few of us go straight. We dance in a zigzag, apply our skills to the side and experiment.

It can be scary that the path from student to work is not very clear or obvious. But hey, you’re free! It leaves you room for creativity, which corresponds to endless possibilities.

Relieve yourself. At first, it might look like nothing would work, but be consistent with what you are doing and everything will take care of itself.

You don’t have to choose

I know that the fearful idea that you have to choose a specialty in order to be successful is a real burden for you.

Good news! It is not true. As you grow in your career you will meet amazing people who do everything: programmer, actor, comedian, author, filmmaker, teacher, carpenter, lecturer, marketer, blogger … Some of these people take on multiple roles or shifts between professional ones Identities out of necessity. Many others choose on purpose because the variety suits them.

Inventing your own job is one thing

As you get older, some people pretend they have all the answers. But the truth is that the economy is changing so quickly that no one knows exactly what’s going on. New technologies are changing the way we work. With our modern tools, it is now possible to publish a bestseller yourself, teach science for people on the other side of the world, run a thriving online textile shop or launch an invention without investors.

Lateral thinking. There are a lot of cool things you can do in the areas that interest you, but you can learn it yourself. When you recognize a need, you know that you can be the one who addresses it. If you know what you want to do, believe me when I tell you that you can find out how to turn this passion into meaningful work. Don’t be afraid to go your own way and invent your own career.

You are most likely to skip a few things and somehow each would lead to a certain trace of what you always wanted to be. Your career would most likely navigate you and find your way through the subtleties of your talents and interests.

I had to come to terms with the idea that I will never be able to determine exactly what I am doing, and I agree. In fact, I think it’s great that my professional identity is constantly evolving and I can research so many different things!

Learn to make yourself comfortable when you don’t know what you will be like. Admittedly, it is difficult to come to terms with uncertainty, but you cannot know the future anyway.

Be you you have that.

