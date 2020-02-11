“Of course he influenced my songwriting. He influenced everyone’s songwriting. “-Tom Petty

Tom Petty: We only heard Dylan [raised in Florida] when “Like A Rolling Stone” was released as a single. And we loved that immediately. We learned that on the show. We have all learned his singles. We didn’t have Dylan albums until Blonde on Blonde [1966]. I had heard Highway 61 Revisited [1965]. A friend of mine had that. But I bought Blonde on Blonde. I really came across Bob there. And I really started digging his thing.

Of course he influenced my songwriting. He influenced everyone’s songwriting. There’s no way around it. Nobody had ever really left the love song, seen textually. In this respect, he probably influenced everyone because you suddenly realized that you can write about other things.

I met him 77 or 78 [in Los Angeles]. We visited him [in concert]. Me and Bugs [Weidel, longtime roadie] got two comps. We left the shelter studio, drove to the Universal Amphitheater, had a flat tire and both of us set off to change the tire. So we were only covered with grease and dirt. And we came to Universal and found our places. The show had just started. And then, in the middle of the show, Bob introduced the celebrities to the audience, which was unusual for Bob.

It was like “Joni Mitchell is here” and there would be applause. And then suddenly he said, “Tom Petty is here.” And there was applause. And that was the first time that it really hit me, that people knew who we were. Because at that time I only made two records. Then a guy we were sitting on approached us and said, “Bob wants you to get backstage.” So we went backstage and had a little chat. Nothing of any substance. But I had met Bob.

When Bob played in Live Aid [July 13, 1985 at Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia], he went on just before the finale with only acoustic guitars, and people tuned in behind him and it was pretty disastrous. When Willie Nelson invited him to appear on Farm Aid, Bob didn’t want to play acoustically, he wanted an electric band behind him. So we went down and rehearsed. We have rehearsed a lot. I played a lot of songs. He loved the heartbreakers. It was quick and easy. You could just throw something out, and The Heartbreakers were good at grabbing it and striving for it. We rehearsed and learned more songs than we needed.

He would lead the rehearsals. He just played us a little bit what he wanted and he played it on the guitar so we could see what changed. And then we just start playing. And he somehow got it where he wanted it to be.

So we supported him on Farm Aid and it went really well. And then Bob came back in the trailer and said, “Hey, what do you think about a tour? I have an Australia tour [1986] that I want to do and what do you think of it? “And we were all big Dylan fans and we were very intrigued by the idea of ​​playing with Bob. So we went on the way. It took two years. We would do part of it and then more would be added and then more would be added. With Bob Dylan we really conquered the world.

When you play with bob, it’s a bit like a jazz artist. You improvise. And then he would improvise. He would throw out an obscure song, like an inkspots song that no one knew. Nobody except Benmont, of course! “[Laughs]

He had a lot of material. Some nights we did a different show. Every night we would do something we hadn’t done. It was not like I had never heard anyone say how difficult it is to play with Bob because he is so unpredictable. But it wasn’t. He was professional. He knew what the show would look like and we usually knew what the show would look like.

“One of the nicest things about Bob is that he’s an honest guy. Really, really, really honest. Not someone who would ever lie.”

Bob values ​​his privacy very much and has to struggle a bit to have it. He is not the type of person who will tell you everything about himself. But I thought he was good. I like him. Back then liked him like he does now. He is a really good musician and a great songwriter.

One of the nicest things about Bob is that he’s an honest guy. Really, really, really. Not someone who would ever lie. Not someone who would blow their own horn. I enjoyed working with him for years and I think we had a real friendship. Still do. We had a lot of long talks.

He knows a lot about music. He could return to the sea chants. Folk music. He really knew a lot of folk songs, a lot of early R&B songs, a lot of early rock’n’roll songs, pretty dark songs that I didn’t know. Sometimes I remember best the rehearsals where Bob may be playing songs we didn’t know and where you would discover something new.

If you have this kind of success and you are the best songwriter who has ever lived, a lot of myth will be built around you. And it’s quite a lot to carry around with you every day. But I admire him for being a good guy, an honest guy.

Here’s what I tell you about him: I’ve seen a lot of people running around Bob who were afraid of him or afraid to say what was in their thoughts. He tried to guess what he was trying to say or do. I’ve always found that when I ask Bob a direct question, I get a direct answer. Maybe our friendship wasn’t that difficult because I decided to treat him like everyone else. However, I was in awe of his talent. But people are just people [laughs] And I don’t remember ever asking him a question when he didn’t give me a direct answer.

I found that Bob really put his family in the foreground and was very worried about his children. The man himself is a professional musician and a family man. A troubadour in the truest sense of the word.

He can really express his view of the world. And he can express it poetically. This is a gift. This is not something you can learn or learn from the manual. It is just a gift. I was lucky enough to be with him. I never took it for granted to work with someone who knew what he was doing. But I never found him taking himself too seriously. He was a professional. Never came too late, did every show. [Laughing]

It was so musically rewarding. Just so much fun. And there were great, great songs to play. Impressive. All of these songs and they were really good. It was so exciting to play “Like A Rolling Stone” with Bob. And we would sing harmony and there was only one microphone. That was the theory, this kind is based on folk music, that everyone will sing on a microphone and balance himself. But God, it was fun. I was even allowed to play bass on some songs when Howie [Epstein] played a lap steel.

[Swapping our songs for his] was scary. You know, because you are there with the greatest writer who has ever lived. [Laughs] But you’re not trying to think about it. And people were really happy to hear us play. Thank you God. I think it really intimidated me at first, but once you finish the show you get used to it.

And there was something very free, I think we learned a lot. It was good for me to take a step back and see what it is like to support someone. It was really interesting to see how dynamic it works, how you really have to pay attention to what the singer is doing. And it’s a completely different attitude when you’re at the front. I think we came out of this much better band. And [Bobs] was a good friend for years. And treated us really well.

I was surprised to read [in Chronicles] that he felt like he was at the bottom of his game while we were at the top. All I can say is that when he was at the end of his game, the floor is pretty high because he could really be captivating on some nights. I recently watched a bootleg video of one of the shows and was impressed with how great he was on the show.

You know, sometimes artists aren’t really the best judges of how they perform. I had nights I thought I wasn’t very good and then people who had seen the show came to me and raved about it. On this tour, I felt that Bob was looking for something. It is very difficult to put into words. We had a lot of long air travel and talked a lot. It wasn’t anything he specifically said, but sometimes I felt like he might be looking for the next step in his career. Maybe I was at the top of my game, but I don’t think he was at the bottom. I think the reason for his game is not that low anyway. I think he’s always good. Perhaps, like everyone else, to different degrees on different nights.

In the book he mentions Malmuth, Sweden, where he had a revelation on stage that showed him through the next door of his career. And I remember it. I didn’t know what was going on in his head, but I remember he stepped up to the microphone to sing and nothing came out and I felt really worried about him, maybe his voice was gone. And then he dug deep and popped, it came out and he was a new man there in seconds. And from that point on and for the rest of the tour, the shows went a step further. The energy level rose and it seemed to be renewed.

Bob is a great artist and I think he will always be worth the money when he comes in and sees it. But artists are like that – they don’t necessarily see when they’re working at their best.

[While recording Travelin ‘Wilburys’ two records] Bob was very good, very sharp. Many people say that he won’t do anything more than once in the studio. Is not it. Not as true as the myth. I’ve seen him work very hard on things. And do a lot of takes. But a myth builds up around people. Because I think by my own account, he strives for spontaneity. He likes to get a spontaneous feeling. But he certainly keeps track of what’s going on.

“The Band of the Hand” is a rare single that I produced for him in Australia. He made it for a film. [Band of the Hand, 1986.] I was told about it on the plane. We ended up in Sydney and he came back and said, “I have to do this session tonight, can you produce it?” So I really got going in Sydney and had to book a studio and find equipment. because our equipment was somewhere else. And get the heartbreakers in. And we made a track and we worked pretty hard on it. We worked on the song most of the night. I don’t know, I think nobody is exactly the same all the time.

We wrote “Jammin’ Me “together. The verse about Eddie Murphy, that was all Bob. I had nothing against Eddie Murphy or Vanessa Redgrave. [Laughs] I just thought what [Bob] meant was media overload and being hit with so many things at once. And times changed; There were no longer four TV channels. It changed, and I think that was the essence of what he was writing about.

We wrote a version together at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. We wrote a few songs that day. There was another album called “I decided”. That was on one of his albums. Knocked Out Loaded I think. I produced the track. We made a version of it for Let Me Up that was not used. It is on the packaging. So we wrote these songs and then I really just took the lyrics for “Jammin’ Me “and completely rewritten the music with Mike [Campbell]. And then I sent it to Bob to see if it was okay and he said, “Yeah, sure.” So far I’ve talked to him about it.

I remember that we would write a lot more verses than we needed. We also did that with the Wilburys. It is a great honor to work with someone who is so great. And more than an honor; It was fun because he’s really good at it.

I loved [chronicles]. I saw it as a long poem. The great thing is that it shows that he has insecurities like everyone else. When you are so famous, people don’t give you the benefit of the doubt. You just assume that you understand how great you should be. [Laughs] But the truth is that you are only human. And you still go through everything that people go through.

Excerpt from “Talks with Tom Petty” [omnibus]. The new expanded edition will be released this week on February 13, 2020.