The Wellington Phoenix held their unbeaten record at Eden Park on Saturday night and took the much-needed 1-0 win over Melbourne City.

With the struggle for places in the top 6 overwhelmingly overwhelmed, it was important that they shook off the blow to Perth last week when they hosted the A-League second-placed team.

After City failed to break City down in the first half when they beat the ball, they climbed onto the board in the second and David Ball hit a cross from Gary Hooper home.

The fourth victory of the Phoenix in seven games in Eden Park brought her tied with fourth-placed Adelaide United, which overtook her on Friday evening, but remains fifth due to her inferior goal balance.

CONTINUE READING:

* Gary Hooper starts for Phoenix

* The Wellington Phoenix shooting problem

* Hooper is not interested in the bank role

* Red card Payne for Phoenix

City allowed the phoenix to easily turn into a possession game and decided to sit deep in two compact four-seaters, making it difficult to break down.

BOARD PHIBBS / PHOTOSPORT

Wellington Phoenix striker David Ball missed the shot but made up for it later.

Perhaps surprised at how easy it was, the phoenix managed to pass City the ball several times in dangerous areas – the greatest danger was that goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic would throw Adrián Luna a kick just outside the area.

The Uruguayan sent the ball straight back to the area where Jamie Maclaren ran on, but it was quickly surrounded and his shot was easily collected by Marinovic without causing damage.

Ulises Dávila produced the one moment of magic for the Phoenix in the first half and played an adorable, broken ball that the ball could collect, but the English shot past Tom Glover was cleared by a city defender before crossing the line could.

The city’s midfielder, Nathaniel Atkinson, tested Marinovic with a shot after coming in from the right, while Craig Noone had a volley that seemed blocked by Luke DeVere.

The phoenix seemed to have taken the lead after half an hour when Reno Piscopo took a free kick from the left, which was deflected, and sat down on Matti Steinmann to type.

However, the German midfielder has to wait for his first goal in the A-League because the video assistant referee intervened and judged him correctly as an offside.

When the phoenix went into the shed at half-time, it had 65 percent possession, but only two shots – Balls and Piscopo’s free kick, which wasn’t really one – were seen.

Marinovic had to fend off a long-range shot from Noone at the start of the second half after coughing the ball again cheaply and then leaving a header from Luna behind.

City had done well to get the phoenix back at the start of the second spell, but couldn’t count their dominance and was ironically picked up on the counter – Devlin released Hooper at the bottom right, where he ran into the box and found Ball firing home ,

Hooper had been relatively calm on his return to a star role, but his run and passport were reminiscent of the threat he posed, and he continued to do a solid 90-minute shift.

HANNAH PETERS / GETTY IMAGES

Melbourne City’s Tom Glover was collected by Wellington Phoenix striker Gary Hooper during a first-half challenge.

Brandon Wilson came into play for Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, who had done a good job on his debut instead of suspended Tim Payne, while Callum McCowatt replaced Reno Piscopo, who limped away with an ankle injury.

Marinovic had to fend off a free kick from Luna when City pushed for an equalizer and celebrate a rare goal – his third goal of the season.

The Phoenix will not move from fifth to fifth place at the end of the weekend and is now five points behind Brisbane Roar, who will face Western United on Sunday one point behind.

Wellington Phoenix 1 (David Ball 58 ‘) Melbourne City 0

HT: 0-0