England's chopping knife gesture with Hamilton Sevens

TOM LEE / MATERIAL

Mike Popata is a Sevens veteran.

Mike Popata will finally hang up his Sevens lanyard on Monday.

The 47-year-old has been part of the New Zealand leg of the World Sevens Series for 20 years.

During the first two years he was the event manager for Red Tickets before joining the team. He has been doing this for 18 years.

The Sevens and especially the English will always occupy a special place in the heart of Popata.

Fifteen of them have been with England.

“When they asked me to become a driver, I asked them which team was the hardest and they said that England, so I said, give England to me, I’ll sort them out.”

Black Ferns cruise to Hamilton Sevens semi-final.

Since then they have become part of Popata’s extended family. The Wellington man even set up a bbq for the team at home until the tournament shifted to Hamilton.

“Looking at the boys in the back yard, there’s cricket, trampolines – they took over my house and they just made themselves at home.”

Now Popata sends team members a Buzzy Bee when they have their first child, so they have something from New Zealand.

The weather is switched on for the last Popata tournament.

But this is Popata’s last year.

“I think it’s good for other people to try,” he told Stuff. “I take up space, it’s in Hamilton, so I have to travel from Wellington and pay for my accommodation.”

Yet he doesn’t mind paying from his own pocket – like all relationships.

Popata says goodbye to volunteering for the Sevens on Monday.

“That is the passion we have for the teams that we take care of plus the tournament.”

The duties of Popata begin before Christmas.

“I’m starting to get the RFU and try to get their training schedule. I make sure everything works for them, organize their training, swimming pool and gym sessions. Make sure they have water, ice because at the end of the day want them to win the day. “

Popata takes a week off for the Sevens from his regular position with the commercial IT team of the Ministry of Education.

“My youngest daughter was born five days before a tournament and I broke and still brought back the washing for my wife.”

The passion has continued with the 16-year-old daughter of Popata who has done volunteer work for a few years and his 13-year-old is also enthusiastic.

Popata is happy that the Sevens in Hamilton are being revived after they moved from Wellington.

“Wellington achieved very low marks at one point – the latter was sad to see the stadium half full.

“It’s fantastic to see how Hamilton supports it as it is. And it’s cool to have the ladies tournament here too.”

Popata has two decades of spinning yarns – but one that sticks out resulted in his wife doing all the washing of the team.

“Ben Ryan bought this limited edition England shirt, it was off-white, a rose embroidered with gold and he was super proud of it.

“At that time we took the team’s laundry to the laundromat. So we grabbed a bag and dropped it off with his shirt in it with lots of red clothes.

“The next day Ben comes in with a shirt that has been colored, shrunk, effectively destroyed and he looked at me and shook his head. I still feel stinky to this day.”

Popata has received many memorabilia from England over the years, including about 22 sweaters, shirts and jackets.

“There are too many to hang, but I can’t lose them, I just can’t.”

But he also received a special gift from the team on Wednesday.

“I have a carving knife from the team that is engraved with” Thanks for the memories. From your England Sevens Family. “

While Popata supports the All Blacks – in Sevens England has its heart and it will make that final drive to Auckland Airport on Monday much harder.

“I’ll see what it’s like if I deliver them to the airport on Monday – I’ll take a box of tissues – or a towel for each eyeball.”

