England will hold crisis talks to resolve internal anger and resentment against Saracens players because of the salary ceiling.

Eddie Jones will preside over the talks in Portugal on Thursday when his 34-strong team starts a seven-day training camp to prepare for the Guinness Six Nations opener against France on February 2.

Saracens are automatically downgraded at the end of the season for violating salary limit regulations after they have opted for relegation when they have the choice of a season in the championship or open their books for a forensic audit and return their Premiership trophies for two of the last three campaigns.

Club statement Saracens accepts degradation from Gallagher Premiership.

– Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 19, 2020

Although none of Jones’ current team has criticized the double winners in public, the repeated failure of the club in North London to respect the £ 7 million player wage limit is a source of long-term frustration among rivals.

Saracens provide seven of the 34 players who travel to the Algarve, including the influential Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola, and Jones will encourage a frank exchange of ideas to tackle any evil will.

“We have to interrogate Saracens. We have to put everything on the table and sort it out, “said Jones.

“Well, we are not robots. You don’t know how long it will take. It may take longer, but we’ll figure it out. Saracens lift the Premiership Trophy 2019 while Exeter players watch (Darren Staples / PA)

“It’s common sense – say what you feel. If players are angry, say it, put it on the table.

“But in the end there are 34 players who all want to play for England and their job is to get ready to play for England and find out.

“We will help them solve it. I don’t see any problems at all, I even think it’s a chance for the team to become tighter.

“We have players from possibly 12 different clubs – 12 different ideas about what is right and what is wrong.

“We are like a family around the dining table – someone wants to eat pasta and the other wants rice.

Eddie Jones has named his team for the #GuinnessSixNations 2020 2020

2️⃣2️⃣ players from the Rugby World Cup

8️⃣ uncut players

More information 👇 #CarryThemHome #WearTheRose

– England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 20, 2020

“They have a debate and that is happening in the national team. Every national team that I have coached has those problems.

“I remember coaching Japan and the Panasonic players hated the Suntory players – hated each other. So we had to solve it. That always happens. “

As soon as the topic of “financial doping” by Saracens is discussed, the English team will think about a nice world cup that ended in a 32-12 defeat by South Africa in the final.

Although less divided than the controversy in Allianz Park, the failure to fire a shot at the Springboks a week after the dismantling of New Zealand can still spread into the minds of those involved.

“Some people will still hurt, others will not remember and will just continue. Everyone is different,” said Jones. England was defeated by South Africa in the World Cup Final, David Davies / PA

“We have to make sure that we learn from it. It was a failure for us in the final. What can we do better? How can we better prepare ourselves for such games in the future?

“I have made mistakes – I don’t think I have prepared the lace well. I may not have selected well and these are some of the things I go through every day.

“Of course I am still in pain, but that is part of the pleasure of coaching. Just like when you win a game, it feels good when you lose a game, it hurts.”

England has to schedule the Stade de France showdown on Sunday week without number eight Billy Vunipola and Wing Jack Nowell, who will miss the entire Six Nations with respective arm and ankle injuries.

An additional concern for Jones is how games are played during the championship.

“We have no idea how the referees are going to judge the games, which worries me because I thought teams were not allowed to play with a sufficiently fast ball,” said Jones.

“Slow ball means more kicks. More high balls. Do you like it when the backpacks go box, box, box? Do you like that? No. That’s completely right.

“I would have two referees – one at the breakdown and one at the offside line. And the assistant referees are actually assistant referees.”

