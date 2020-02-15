LONDON (AP) – England will keep four Champions League participants next season, despite the Manchester City ban.

City is second in the Premier League, but the Abu Dhabi club was excluded from European competition for two seasons by UEFA on Friday for masking the flow of money to comply with the rules of financial fair play.

The four best players in the Premier League are guaranteed automatic qualification places for the Champions League group phase starting in September.

However, the city’s ban does not prevent England from using its full space for the elite competition. A country only loses a European place if it is rejected by an eligible team.

“If a club refuses to take part in the competition after it has qualified for sporting reasons and has obtained a license from the responsible national body, no other club of the same association may be entered in its place,” says the UEFA provisions.

However, if a club is excluded from UEFA or not admitted to the competition, the place from that country will be the next in line.

This happened in Italy this season after AC Milan decided to voluntarily leave the Europa League to pay for the violations of the UEFA FFP.

Milan finished fifth in Serie A last season, missing the Champions League spots by one point.

It opened the way for Roma to enter the Europa League group stage after finishing sixth in Serie A instead of having to qualify. Turin, who finished seventh, took Roma place in the qualifying rounds.

The city still hopes to lift the Champions League ban and announces plans on Friday to appeal to the Sports Arbitration Panel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.