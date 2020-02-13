A tradition dating back to an English king from the 14th century will take on new meaning as it will be repeated in Britain in late March after the Brexit.

The rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham said that a new dedication planned for March 29 as England’s “dowry of Mary” will help the nation face “the personal and national challenges of our time,” Crux News said.

Pope Francis was to bless the painting of Our Lady of Walsingham on Wednesday, which was used for the ceremony.

It is a tradition from 1381 when King Richard II consecrated England, then in the middle of the peasant revolt. The uprising against taxes killed more than 1,500 people. King Richard went to the Shrine of Our Lady of Puy at Westminster Abbey to seek her guidance and protection, said Msgr. John Armitage, Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, England’s national Marian shrine.

“He returned for Thanksgiving and gave the land of Our Lady as a gift – as a dowry – for her continued protection and guidance,” Msgr. Armitage said Crux. “We, the Catholics of England, are following this tradition today. Given the personal and national challenges of our time, we turn to her again and offer our faith as she leads us to her son. “

Crux said that the medieval understanding of “dowry” was something a man “put aside” for his wife in the event of his death.

The inauguration was proposed at the meeting of the Catholic Episcopal Conference of England and Wales in November 2017. As Crux explained, the process involves a national visit to the statue of Our Lady of Walsingham to every cathedral in England, while promoting pilgrimages to the shrine in Norfolk in the east of England.

“It is simply happening in 2020 to address the fact that the understanding of the old title of England as Mary’s dowry, which indicates the great love of Our Lady by the English people, has declined and needs to be emphasized This generation and also promoting the message of Our Lady in Walsingham to share my joy in preaching for Walsingham is a shrine to the Incarnation of Mary, ”said Armitage.

He expressed his hope that the tour will help English Catholics “remember our remarkable spiritual heritage that will bring honor and hope to the past for today’s people as they try to understand the words of Our Lady in Taking Kana to heart: “Do whatever he tells you. ‘ “