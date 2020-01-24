England holds clear discussions about the Saracens issue prior to Six Nations

advertisement

England insists that they enter the Guinness Six Nations with a united team after clear talks to tackle the Saracens salary ceiling scandal.

All 34 players went to Portugal for a pre-championship training camp gathered in the dining room of their Algarve base to express any grievances against the seven-person contingent of the double winners.

Saracens should be banned from the Premiership in June because they were operating above the £ 7 million salary limit in the current season, the fifth such violation of regulations in seven years.

Premiership Rugby | Publication of the decision of the independent panel on Saracens – click on the link below to read the judgment 👇👇👇 https://t.co/V5RQ3ONvlb

– Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) January 23, 2020

It brought the prospect of major English players such as Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola to the fore as the object of evil will from their international teammates, but assistant coach Matt Proudfoot insists there are no divisions.

“The players have had a chat. It was only for players, “said Proudfoot, the successor to Steve Borthwick as a forward coach.

“I am new to the camp, but from a coaching perspective, the interaction between the players has been really good.

Eddie Jones has named his team for the #GuinnessSixNations 2020 2020

2️⃣2️⃣ players from the Rugby World Cup

8️⃣ uncut players

More information 👇 #CarryThemHome #WearTheRose

– England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 20, 2020

“I tried to forge relationships with the players and watched them sit at the table and have a joke.

“They have been very jokey like all rugby players. I found that very positive.”

England opened their Paris chase against France in Paris on February 2 before they left for Edinburgh six days later to defeat Scotland.

