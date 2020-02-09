England defeated South Africa in the third and last ODI on Sunday at Wanderers Stadium with two gates.

The English leg spinner Adil Rashid took three gates in his 100th ODI as South Africa was limited to 256 for seven.

Rashid’s wickets included that of Temba Bavuma and Captain Quinton de Kock of South Africa, who scored 69 points.

The visitor persecution was led by Jonny Bairstow (43), Joe Root (49) and Joe Denly (66).

It was difficult for South Africa, although David Miller lifted the hosts’ hopes with a strong goal and remained undefeated with 69 out of 53 balls and dominated an undefeated stand of 52 out of 32 balls on the eighth wicket at the end of the innings. Miller smashed four sixes and four fours.

England opening players Tom Curran and Saqib Mahmood (new cap) were able to break away early on a pitch that was covered all day on Saturday due to heavy rains as the spinners turned away.

Slow bowlers are rarely encountered among the Wanderers with their short limits, but the spin was 27 overs, including 17 in tandem between Rashid and off-spinner Moeen Ali, the latter being used again for the first time since June.

Moeen tossed Rassie van der Dussen a bowling match that had previously given Rashid a leg-before-first ball immediately after Bavuma appeared to have wasted criticism, even after being handed out to lbw.

But because the Ultra Edge technology had failed, van der Dussen was able to obtain a rating that showed that the ball was missing a leg stump. The batsman only made five before he was out.

South Africa won the opening game before the second was fired.

The notes: South Africa 256/7 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 69, David Miller 69 no, Adil Rashid 3/51) lost to England 257/8 in 43.2 overs (Jonny Bairstow 43, Joe Root 49, Joe Denly 66, Lungi Ngidi 3) / 63, Beuran Hendricks 3/59). Three-game series divided 1-1.

