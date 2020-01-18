advertisement

Public Enemy may receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys next week, but founder Chuck D flogged the Recording Academy just 10 days before the annual award ceremony for allegations of misconduct by CEO Deborah Dugan. In a long note on Instagram, Chuck D Dugan praised her “truth and courage to make changes”.

“As always, a bunch of ignorant, testosterone-driven, usually old white men stop and screw up progress,” he wrote, Variety noted. “The same old cops — they want to keep the status quo and make sure things like hip hop remain their mother’s figurehead —.”

“I could never have imagined that the pursuit of recognition that our art form deserves would result in artists being forced to disregard the craft, themselves, culture and other people just for the sake of and the confirmation of Chasing companies and award ceremonies that don’t care I hope this letter will be a wake-up call for them, “concluded the note, adding that while the rapper wasn’t surprised that Dugan had ousted them, he said it stink of the “New Whirl Odor”.

advertisement

Dugan was released on administrative leave earlier this week for “formal allegations of misconduct by a senior member of the Recording Academy team,” although no details were given. In the meantime, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will act as interim president and CEO.

Dugan’s reign as president and CEO began on August 1 last year, making her the organization’s first female CEO. Her predecessor Neil Portnow held the job for 17 years before sparking controversy with a comment after the 2018 show that women needed to be “strengthened” to move forward in the music industry.

According to Billboard, Dugan hired litigation attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her on the matter, but her source also claimed that she was not “well suited” to the role.

“When there were signs that she was not working with the employees and the board, everything came off surprisingly quickly and in a very complex way,” the source revealed. “It wasn’t a single incident. It was a series of problems. I think it goes far beyond just not fitting well.”

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air on January 26, 2020 on CBS.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement