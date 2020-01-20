Endgame's Iron Man receives an exclusive Funko Pop in the dark! vinyl

advertisement

Funko and Diamond Comic Distributors unveiled PREVIEWS 'exclusive Iron Man Glow in the Dark Pop! Films vinyl character based on the appearance of Tony Stark in his last moments in the Marvel superhero epic Avengers: Endgame; check it out here …

With the typical Funko fans, this dramatic, battle-damaged Tony Stark kneels on a sculpted terrain just before the bang that saved everything. The PREVIEWS Exclusive I’m Iron Man Glow-In-The-Dark Pop! The picture contains an arc reactor glowing in the dark and infinity stones. It is about 5 cm tall and comes in a collector-friendly window box that is perfect for display.

Avengers: Endgame The stars are Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Josh Brolin (Thanos) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Karen Gillan (Fog), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie ( Falcon), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Pots), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie).

