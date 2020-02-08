Matthew Holder

Endgame At The Old Vic is a light and polished production

Endgame, The Old Vic

4

Photo: Manuel Harlan

Endgame is a favorite among Beckett fans and maybe not as fun as Waiting for Godot, but in Richard Jones’ light and polished production, his dark and bitter heart is made to open and delight a largely enthusiastic audience. Few writers can construct such convincing metaphors of human condition in text and image, and there is a lot to enjoy here.

Photo: Manuel Harlan

Much of this good work is thanks to the two leading actors, Alan Cumming as Hamm and Daniel Radcliffe as Clov. Embedded in roles of mechanical precision, both Beckett’s sophisticated dialogue and make it their own to achieve the difficult feat, both how they sound and speak with godlike objectivity. Beckett is also a brilliant physical writer, and Radcliffe in particular welcomes this with Clov’s bent, rude shuffle. Its natural warmth works surprisingly well in Beckett’s cold world.

Photo: Manuel Harlan

Cumming’s cooler, more sardonic performance perfectly expresses his father / master role and the impotence of domination, which is caught by his relationship with Radcliffe’s son / slave as well as vice versa. Beckett’s ability to become a metaphor is also expressed here when Cumming’s parents are housed in garbage cans. Which image does our social care system have better than that of the elderly who are treated as “garbage”? In a broader sense, the spirits that pursue the present connect with O’Neill’s line: “There is no present or future – only the past that happens again and again – now.”

Endgame is not a crowd puller. It is allusive, complex, repetitive, and permeated with a rather bleak look at the human condition. However, when you’re ready to let it in, Endgame will unfold its unforgettable magic.

Endgame, The Old Vic, The Cut, SE1 8NB. Tickets: £ 8.50 – £ 125 by March 28, 2020.