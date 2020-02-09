REDDING, California – An endangered gray wolf that has migrated more than 8,700 miles after leaving its pack in Oregon has died in Northern California.

The remains of the three- to four-year-old wolf female OR-54 were found in Shasta County on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of OR-54,” the agency said.

Scientists have been tracking OR-54 since it was captured in Oregon in October 2017 and equipped with a GPS radio collar. It got its name because it was the 54th gray wolf to be tied up in the state.

OR-54 was born into the Rogue pack, which is currently active in southern Oregon near Crater Lake.

Her father, OR-7, came to California in 2011 and was the first gray wolf in the state since the animals were exterminated there in the 1920s. Since then he has returned to Oregon and founded the Rogue Pack.

OR-54 left the pack in January 2018 and went alone to California. Wildlife officials said she was likely looking for a companion or a new pack to join.

In December, wildlife representatives said they had traveled at least 8,712 miles – an average of 21 miles a day. She traveled mainly through northeastern California, but briefly crossed Nevada near Reno.

The authorities have not disclosed how she died or where she was found.

OR-54 was suspected to be fatal in some animals last year.

The state of California has not returned gray wolves to the environment, but some have migrated to the state on their own initiative.

The animals are protected under both the California and the United States Endangered Species Act.

The gray wolf had almost disappeared in the lower 48 U.S. states in the early 20th century.

Last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed removing the gray wolf from the endangered species list.

