Encinitas residents will fade away before voting on the planned parking lot for the homeless

ENCINITAS, California – Hundreds of people attended an Encinitas City Council to speak for and against a proposed night parking program for the homeless.

The Jewish Family Service first proposed the safe parking program in autumn. Leichtag Commons, a farming community near Sachsenstrasse, would provide sanitary facilities, security facilities and 25 parking spaces, as well as case management, to make it easier for the homeless to move to a permanent home.

Some residents have expressed concerns about the security and location of the property. Others asked how candidates would be screened.

“I am not against the homeless. I am against this place and I am put behind the door because I have no voice,” said one resident.

Others felt that the application process was speeded up or shared concerns that the car park would attract a homeless population from outside Encinitas.

“Once they’re here, they’re here to stay,” said one resident.

Many homeless people spoke out in favor of the program, including some who had previously experienced homelessness, and said it was urgently needed.

“It won’t solve the problem of homelessness, but it’s at least a small step forward,” said a spokesman.

According to the city clerk, 175 people have registered to speak during the city council meeting. After four hours of public comment, city council members still hadn’t voted on the proposed safe parking program.

If approved, the program’s first four-month term begins on January 30.

