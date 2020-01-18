advertisement

Empress Of is back with a new track. It’s called “Call Me” and is the latest song shared on the Turning soundtrack. Listen below.

Empress Of wrote “Call Me” with Lawrence and Yves Rothman. Lawrence explained: “When I wrote the track with [Empress Of], Yves and I had the idea to write something that was dreamy and professional. the film’s swan song. It became a track that Floria Sigismondi often used to determine the mood as she filmed the scenes of the dreamlike hover in which the spirit that Ms. Jessel is trapped in. “

The Turning is a horror film directed by Floria Sigismondi with Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things. Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Lawrence Rothman and the Aubreys have shared new songs from the soundtrack with contributions from Mitski, Kim Gordon, Alice Glass, Kali Uchis and Vagabon.

The last Empress Of album was Us; There was the single “When I’m With Him”. Read Pitchfork’s post “Empress Of Uses Her Music as Self Defense”.

