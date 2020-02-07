The number of new hires increased in January as employers created 225,000 jobs and the labor market continued to face labor shortages and a slowing economy.

The unemployment rate rose from a 50-year low from 3.5% to 3.6%, largely due to the fact that more Americans joined the labor force, including those who worked and looked for work, the Department of Labor said on Friday With.

Some economists expected mild weather to boost wages in industries like construction, leisure, and hospitality. Goldman Sachs anticipated that dry weather in the northeast and Ohio would boost employment growth by up to 30,000. Nomura expected a bump from unusually warm temperatures. The construction sector posted the highest growth within a year with 44,000 jobs.

Given the low level of unemployment that led to more labor shortages, Goldman believed that employers were likely to lay off fewer workers in late 2019, increasing the number of employees in January.

The government’s stance for the 2020 census, which is expected to increase later this year, is likely to have helped create 12,000 jobs for the federal government last month, said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group.

In a comprehensive annual revision, the number of jobs created from April 2018 to March 2019 was reduced by a whopping 514,000, slightly more than was provisionally assumed last summer. However, the April to December salary increases were revised by 92,000, so total employment in December was 422,000 below the previous estimate.

The overall picture is that employment growth is expected to slow this year as the economy slows and low unemployment makes it even more difficult for companies to find workers. While U.S. trade agreements with China, Canada, and Mexico have eased business uncertainty, other trade struggles with China and Europe are still looming, increasing concerns about the economic impact of the corona virus and continuing weak global growth.

After an average of 175,000 jobs were created per month in 2019, many economists are expecting a monthly increase of just over 100,000 this year.

Wage growth is ticking

Average hourly wages rose 7 cents to $ 28.44 and increased the annual profit from 2.9% to $ 3.1.

Wage increases weakened after 3.5% at the end of 2018, but were at 3%, which surprised some analysts who expected higher profits due to the lower unemployment rate.

“Despite the historically low unemployment rate, wage growth is still not accelerating,” said Paul Ashworth, chief economist for the United States.

The measured increases helped slow inflation so that the Federal Reserve managed to cut interest rates three times last year and keep rates low in 2020.

Sectors that hire

In addition to the strong growth in the construction industry, 36,000 new jobs were added in the health and leisure sectors as well as in the hospitality industry. Transportation and storage, 28,000; and professional and business services, 21,000.

Manufacturing has lost 12,000 jobs, and the industry continues to struggle with sluggish overseas growth and US trade disputes. A report earlier this week showed that manufacturing activity increased last month for the first time since July, raising hopes of a turnaround after the Trump administration reached trade agreements. But the ongoing trade struggles. As well as the corona virus and the cessation of production of the Boeing 737 MAX commercial aircraft after two fatal accidents, a cloud of uncertainty about the industry could leave in the coming months.

Participation at 7-year high

The proportion of Americans looking for work or looking for work rose from 63.2% to 63.4%, the highest level since June 2013. The favorable labor market has given workers more influence and increased wages, leaving more Americans marginalized – including those with fewer skills and disabled people – have been pushed into the labor market. This is positive for the economy, but the oversupply of labor could prevent wages from rising faster.

What it means

This was a surprisingly strong job report, but the overall numbers were likely blown up by mild weather, says economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. This means that salary increases are likely to decrease in February, he says.

The rise in labor force participation is likely to slow wage increases and prevent the Fed from increasing interest in fighting inflation, the Bank of America said. At the same time, robust employment numbers are likely to keep the central bank from lowering key interest rates to boost growth. In other words, the Fed tends to be patient in the coming months.