Authorities are investigating a shootout that occurred during a robbery in the Gulf Freeway's 11500 block on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Employees shot dead during robbery in SE Houston smoke shop

An employee of a smoking facility in southeast Houston was wounded in a robbery late Friday, the authorities said.

Just before 11:45 p.m. According to the Houston Police Department, a 6-foot man wearing a ski mask and black hoodie entered the store on the 11500 block of the Gulf Freeway near Almeda Genoa.

The robber demanded the wallet from a customer and money from the cash register, said HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce.

During the robbery, a woman working in the shop grabbed a gun, but was shot several times by the suspect and slapped her in the upper body. The police believe that no shots were fired on the robber.

Authorities search the surveillance material for evidence that could lead to a suspect.

The injured woman is recovering in a local hospital.

