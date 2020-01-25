Emphasize the importance of voting

advertisement

National electoral day was observed on Friday with a meeting and an awareness-raising campaign in the city.

The collection was marked by S. Sivarasu, Collector, along with M. Dayanidhi, Assistant Commissioner, Ponmalai Zone. More than 100 students from Campion Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Seventh Day Adventist Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School participated in the rally that was brought from the main post office to the corporation office via St. John’s Vestry School. The students wore placards about the importance of voting.

During the inauguration of the event, Mr. Sivarasu reminded the students of the importance of voting in a democracy and the inclusion of names in voter lists. Students must ensure that their names are included in the electoral roll as soon as they reach the age of 18. The process of recording, change of address or other details was a simple process, he said.

advertisement

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement