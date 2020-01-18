Emotionally Isaiah Simmons sums up the bittersweet night in the Superdome

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

2020-01-17

Simmons reacts after a game against LSU.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A game does not and will not define Clemson football

Isaiah Simmons.

While the season and possibly Simmons’ Clemson career didn’t end the way he wanted them, a game and a defeat didn’t make history for the 2019 Clemson football team.

Simmons was full of emotions when he left the Superdome field late Monday night, but as upset as he was about the outcome of the game, he was happy about the time he had spent with his coaches and teammates in the past three years.

“At the end of the year, it is always emotional, whether you win or lose, because there are some people that you may have grown close to and have separated from during your college years,” Simmons said after the National team championship on Monday evening. “You don’t go to them every day and watch films with them, practice, lift. Things change. It’s all emotional. The loss definitely hurt more. Nobody wants to go out like this. It was more tears of joy than tears of sadness just because we know what we did together as a group. “

The game was full of ups and downs, but during all of that and during the immediate aftermath, Simmons enjoyed every second.

“Ultimately, this game doesn’t write who we are as a team, who we are as a program,” said Simmons. “I know what a year we had together. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed this game and was only out there with my boys and some of the boys that go. I just enjoyed everything. We had a great group of seniors along with the group of juniors that this will serve as last year. It was great. I just really enjoyed it. “

It’s something that not many programs have done to win national championships in a row, and while Clemson was running out, her 29-game journey was an incredible journey.

“It’s hard to win a game,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you play against. Tonight was really about who the better team was. You performed better than we did. They had more big games and first defeats. It is definitely difficult to repeat. It would have been our 30th consecutive game we won, which would have been incredible. 29 games are incredible. “

Simmons – who is billed as the first choice in the NFL draft – must make a decision about his future. Should he decide to jump, he took the time immediately after the game to thank the fans who followed Clemson nationwide.

“Actually, I just wanted to thank them for being the best fans and fan bases in the nation,” he said. “They appear in any weather, no matter how far they have to travel. I just wanted to thank them for their support. “

