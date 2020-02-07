Posted on Feb 7, 2020/04:01 PM CST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 4:01 p.m. CST

FORT HOOD, Texas: Staff Sergeant Matthew Sanford detained his four children for the first time in over eight months when he surprised them at their schools on Friday.

The surprise was emotional, but anticipation for Sanford had already increased.

“I basically couldn’t sleep last night, you know, the adrenaline rocketed, I was really excited to see her and see her faces again,” said Sanford. “Even though I could play FaceTime with them and things like that, it’s still not the same thing to be here and hug them.”

He first attended Audie Murphy Middle School to surprise his eldest daughter Natalie, who turns 12 on Monday. The other three children were with Meadows Elementary and some found it hard to believe what they saw.

“I kind of thought it was a joke,” said Sanford’s daughter Kourtnie. “But when I realized that I didn’t start screaming, I was really happy to see him again.”

Sanford and his wife Caren have been married for 13 years and have survived five missions together. Caren Sanford said her husband’s recent assignment in Korea felt the longest.

Caren Sanford gave her son’s teacher a bouquet of flowers to thank her for preparing the surprise and supporting the family during the mission.

Since the father is at home, the family plans to make up for the lost time. When I asked the kids what they were looking forward to, Sanford’s son Lucas said simply, “Have fun.”