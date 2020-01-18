advertisement

For spring / summer 2020, Emmy Kasbit evokes the spirit of celebration. In a tense socio-political climate, the brand looks on the positive side with a collection that is as lively and energetic as it could be. Emmanuel Okoro, the Creative Director is known for his reference to the past as a way to tell stories and preserve culture, and this collection is no different.

Arochukwu, a city in the state of Abia, hosts the New Yam festival (also known as Ikeji or Iri Ji Ohuu) every year. It is a means of reconfirming strength and communicating loyalty within the communities. The festival is held within 17 days in September and marks the end of the agricultural season and the start of a new season, preceded by celebrations. The celebration is always bigger than life and is filled with masquerades, dances and a common flair next to each other.

Emmanuel wanted to capture the soul of Ikeji in this collection. With the help of his characteristic Akwete, a unique traditional hand-woven fabric, the common symbols were woven into the fabrics with exceptionally fine craftsmanship.

Focusing on men’s clothing, with pieces for women based on the silhouettes of men’s clothing, creating an androgynous finish. The forms are strong; a post-modern version of the traditional blazer, reconstructed sleeves and custom-made shorts. Emmanuel investigates the mild fragility of lace, a nod to the traditional lace worn by chiefs.

The most colorful collection of the brand so far. The pieces have a hint of red that flows through the collection, which symbolizes unity. Shades of green and orange, almost but not entirely neon, form the basis for the pieces.

Emmanuel said on the pieces;

This collection has been in the works for months and I want to tell a story in my own way and save the history. It’s a party. I want people to feel joy when they see it.

credits;

Photography: Stephen Tayo @ Stephen.Tayo

Creative direction: Kwen Maye @KwenMaye

Styling: Moses Ebite @MosesEbite or @WhiteLineProduction

Makeup: Uche Enyokwa @Sutchay

Models: @BethModelAfrica @MyBookerModel

Shoes In collaboration with @ScarLuxury

