While the whole village doesn’t know that Pierce is back, Vanessa looks increasingly alone when she is taken hostage by Graham’s murderer.

Rhona’s ex is hellishly vengeful and has tied the vet to Mulberry – but Vanessa doesn’t know where her son is.

To find out what happened to Johnny, Pierce turns the baby monitor back on and Vanessa is here and her boy laughs, much to her relief.

Pierce wants his hostage victim under control and threatens to turn it off again if she steps out of line.

Vanessa tries to get more information about her kidnapper’s big plan, but before he tells her anything about his plan to convince his ex-Rhona that he’s a changed man, Pierce is distracted by a voicemail that is on Vanessa’s phone was left behind.

Who is it and how long is Vanessa held hostage?

When will Pierce let Vanessa go?

(Image: ITV)

Elsewhere in the valleys, Cain never seems too far from trouble.

Rustlers aim for Butlers and Moira is exhausted from trying to protect her farm.

Meanwhile, Moira has signed the divorce papers Cain has given her, and Victoria is trying to fix problems between the two. She forces Moira to speak to Cain after the dust settles between them.

But they are interrupted when Nate arrives to warn Moira of the Rustlers.

The next day, Nate asks Cain if he can help sort things out between him and Moira, but Cain doesn’t get the suggestion.

When Cain calls Moira his wife, Nate quickly suggests that he still has feelings for her.

This triggers Cain’s anger and threatens Nate, but Cara tries to intervene even though Nate doesn’t want to.

Who did Cain actually shoot?

(Image: ITV)

The next day, an affected Kain visits Moira and when they hear a sound from outside, they are both suspicious.

They finally find that a broken door was the cause of the noise, much to their relief.

But the talk about Moira’s feelings means that Cain comes out quickly and searches the field for rustlers.

When Cain finds the body of a sheep, he grabs his gun and hurries back to the barn where Moira is waiting

Inside, Cain shoots a man approaching Moira in the dark of the barn.

However, the former couple is shocked to find out who shot Cain.