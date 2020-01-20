advertisement

Many companies have emerged in the last decade – with only a computer, smartphone and internet. As a result, the number of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs has risen by almost 45%. This is one of the best gifts that the internet has brought us; the ability to pick up an idea and build it up with a computer and internet in a great company.

Although this is a good development where many can build up a source of wealth and livelihoods with little or no cost, most of these companies have failed due to poor accounting or accounting.

That is why it is important that you as an entrepreneur are armed with valuable accounting knowledge that will help you build and run your business smoothly. It is no longer news that poor accounting or accounting is the 4th reason why a company goes bankrupt within the first five years. This is usually due to the fact that you do the bookkeeping yourself to save money. This is not the best idea.

You need to understand that a simple accounting error can cost your business considerably and that all your hard work is washed away.

Here are 4 major mistakes that every small business owner should avoid:

Manage everything yourself

Small business owners are generally passionate about their business, so they usually do everything alone. This occurs regularly and should not be. I know you started handling everything alone – from taking photos, advertising, and accounting. But this must stop. Managing accounts is very important and time-consuming. You agree with me that you need all the time to focus on building and growing your business. That is why you have to delegate or outsource your accounting to professional accountants.

Confusing profit for cash flow

This is a big mistake that most small business owners continue to make. You have to know the difference between these two to succeed. Your cash flow, in layman’s, are those funds that enter and leave your company as a result of running the company and other financial activities. Your profit, on the other hand, is what remains after you have removed your expenses. You must not forget that even a profitable company can still go bankrupt.

For example, you have purchased an item for N100, sold it for N200. This means that you have made a profit with N100. Turn right? But what if the buyer cannot pay the money on time or refuses to pay? You will discover that you have made a profit but cannot pay your invoices. Learn to keep track of your debtors. It helps a lot.

Combining business with personal finances

This is a simple way to mess up your business finances. It is advisable to open a business bank account before you start your business. Make sure that all income and expenses are handled through your business account. Even if you still pay from your own pocket, you must ensure that you keep accurate records. It is essential to keep your personal and business data and accounts separate as this ensures painless administration. Don’t forget to make the mistake of paying or receiving personal funds through your business account.

Poor communication with your accountant

Accountants are not magicians. We can’t know things in any way if you don’t tell us. Many entrepreneurs tend to collect information from their accountant. Many business people warn their accountant about costs incurred after about a week or more. By that time, most of the transaction information must have disappeared from your mind, because you are practically a lot going on there. Then you give them partial information and you expect them to figure out the rest. Turn right? This is completely wrong. If everyone does not deserve to know, your accountant must know. It is important that you communicate!

For this specific reason I have created a simple tool with which busy entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs can incur costs and share the details with their accountant en route. This type of cost tracking tool ensures fast communication and reduces the stress of remembering every transaction afterwards.

The list of mistakes that small business owners make while expanding and scaling their business may not be exhausted, but getting these basic things under control ensures a smooth and easy start for your business. It helps to direct your company in the right direction and to improve your accounting structure in the long term.

