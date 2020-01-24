Emma Thompson almost lost Greg Wise to Kate Winslet

advertisement

Talk about a close call! Emma Thompson is happily married to her husband, actor Greg Wise Kate Winslet,

The 60-year-old actress appeared on the Graham Norton Show on Friday, January 24, and revealed what happened on the set of the 1995 film Sense and Sensibility – a film that also featured the Titanic star 44. Greg did the job, he went to a somewhat funny friend and she said he would meet his future partner for the film Emma explained. “He assumed I wasn’t because I was married and much older than him, so he thought it could be Kate.”

Columbia / Kobal / Shutterstock

advertisement

So what happened? Well, Emma, ​​a husband today, brought Kate on a date to the Glastonbury Music Festival. “She was so bored and he thought,” That won’t work, who can it be? “The Nanny McPhee star continued.” Then things happened that probably shouldn’t have happened, and it was 25 years in May. “Incredible!

“[Kate] pointed out that we were right and told me that Emma’s marriage was over. Everything should be as my friend Helen had predicted,” Greg once told Express.

The couple closed the knot in 2003 and shared two children – daughter Gaia and adopted son Tindy. This is not the first time that the Oscar winner has spoken about the love of her life. She once revealed how her husband really influenced her best. “Work saved me and Greg saved me,” Emma recalled. “He picked up the pieces and put them back together.”

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Apart from the fact that Emma only cares about her family life, she hugs herself more and more over the years. “I look my age and I don’t mind being old is heaven,” she said at a fundraiser in London. “I want to enjoy every minute and use the wisdom I have gained.

We are just so happy that everything turned out great!

advertisement