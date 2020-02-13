Emma (PG, 125 minutes) Director: Autumn de Wilde ★★★★

Another filmic exhumation of a popular literary classic follows on the heels of Greta Gerwig’s exquisite adaptation Little Women.

Oddly enough, it originally took 180 years for Jane Austen’s 1815 story about the “Dangers of Misinterpreted Romanticism” to hit the screen, only two versions appeared at the same time. Traditional attitudes showed the talents of Gwyneth Paltrow and Toni Collette, while Amy Heckerling’s 1990s California high school update Clueless impressed my English teacher father so much that he declared it the best austenite adaptation he had ever seen ,

25 years later, kiwi screenwriter Eleanor Catton and American photographer and music video director Autumn De Wilde (whose resume includes working with Beck, The Raconteurs, and Florence + the Machine) came together to create a vision that came about when she returned The story of its roots in the 19th century also shows what an amazing job Heckerling has done in distilling Austen’s novel.

For those who are not familiar with the text, Emma. (The film studio adds what those outside of North America know as a point, either to establish the film’s “period” drama references or to claim that this is the final word in adjustments) is the story of the “handsome, smart , “” 20-year-old Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy).

The Highbury resident had “very little to annoy or torment her” and spends her time caring for her infatuated father (adorable Bill Nighy), matchmaking, and “predicting things.” “My greatest amusement in the world,” she beams.

While clients weren’t in short supply for themselves, she always preferred to focus on the love life of others. “I don’t want wealth, I don’t want employment, I don’t want consequence.”

Anya Taylor-Joy’s appalling resume gives her Emma Woodhouse an added edge.

When awkward, gauche genius Harriet (Mia Goth) comes into orbit, Emma can’t help but “want the best for her” / interfere in her affairs. In her opinion, this means helping her to reject local farmer Martin’s suggestion (Connor Swindells) and to direct Harriet’s gaze to legitimate pastor Elton (Josh O’Connor), much to the disapproval of Emma’s old friend George Knightley (Johnny Flynn).

Since this is Austen, there will of course be tears, requests and revelations before bed.

The first thing you notice about De Wilde’s version is how lush it looks. The costumes are stunning, the production design is top notch, and the camera work does a great job of highlighting everything. Aural it is also a triumph: David Schweitzer and Isobel Waller Bridge (yes, the all conquering sister of Phoebe) deliver a versatile and gripping soundtrack that mixes choir, classical and folk works.

However, the real key to Emma’s success is casting. Nighy and Miranda Hart (as the clumsy, breathless Miss Bates) are great in their cameos, while the choices of Goth and Taylor-Joy (known for their appearances in horror films like Suspiria, The Witch and Split) seem to be really inspired. This background gives Taylor-Joys Emma an additional benefit with her spiral curls, raised eyebrows and a really shadowy shimmer in the eye.

It is not the only surprise either. While the sight of a group of red-capped women seems grimly familiar, Catton’s screenplay is actually a bit cheeky (in several ways) – it tries to outdo both Poldark and Pride and Prejudice in celebrating the male form – while also showing that she doesn’t stand over a fart joke.

Although this Emma may not be convincing or relevant as Little Women, it’s still a hell of a good two hours of fabulous escapism.