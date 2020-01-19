Emirati fisherman catches 350 kg of shark in the UAE - News

advertisement

One can fish for long hours and catch nothing. Some may also be lucky and catch big fish. But catching a 3-meter-long shark is another story.

This is actually what happened to Emirati fisherman Eid Ahmad Sulaiman.

It was a normal day for the ardent fisherman Sulaiman, but suddenly something heavy pulled his rod down.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was a big shark.”

“It took me a long time and with the help of my team we were able to catch the big fish that turned out to be 350 kg.”

Sulaiman posted an image of his big catch on social media, and that went viral on social media.

