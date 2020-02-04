Advertisement

This year’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will start today in Dubai with 206 authors from 43 countries. There is also a strong contingent of local talent – the largest number ever recorded for the celebration.

Famous entertainers, the brightest thinkers and big names in various industries – including the first Emirati in space, Hazzaa AlMansoori, the discoverer Ranulph Fiennes, the favorite spell Phil of the children and the environmental activist Tony Juniper – will also come on stage to tell their stories divide. inspire and enlighten.

All events take place in the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City. For the first time, selected festival sessions at 284 schools from all seven Emirates will be broadcast live to almost 100,000 students. This is in addition to the full program for students attending Education Day sessions and the author’s school attendance program.

“There is no question where you need to be this weekend to get the latest thoughts on a variety of topics, discover new ideas, inspire your imagination, and give you a new perspective,” said Ahlam Bolooki, festival director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

“From climate change and nature conservation to spirituality and mindfulness, space exploration to heroic stories, overcoming life’s greatest challenges to celebrating his joys, we have something for everyone, alongside comedy, romance, crime writers, history and much more.”

There is an entertaining program for children with more free family events that are 50 percent higher than last year. This also includes Festival Fringe’s showcase with plays and music from schools and community groups in the region.

Bestsellers in fiction include the Rosie project author, Graeme Simsion, the epic novelist Santa Montefiore, the creator of Killing Eve, Luke Jennings, and the two tingling crime writers Jo Nesbø and Linwood Barclay.

From opening to closing

The festival opens with an atmospheric evening of world poetry in the desert, Desert Stanzas.

Next Sunday, it will end with an extravagance of music, poems and readings to support Dubai Cares’ programs for refugee children in the region, which include exceptional achievements by renowned poets and writers, and the premiere of a composed song about the extraordinary story of the refugee Nujeen Mustafa to celebrate, Everyday Wonders: The Girl from Aleppo. All proceeds go to Dubai Cares and tickets cost between Dh99 and Dh799.

