The plane caught fire shortly after landing.



The Emirates Incident Investigation Report recommended that the pilot training and rating system be expanded to include procedures for managing rating comments on the pilot’s performance, including comments on pilots who met the competency standard.

The United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) released its 2016 incident report on Thursday, stating that pilots had not checked engine settings during the crash of flight EK521 in 2016. This emerges from the final investigation report.

The Emirates flight EK521 was a scheduled international passenger flight from the Indian city of Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai on August 3, 2016. The aircraft, with 282 passengers and 18 crew members, had hard landing at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

All passengers were safely evacuated before the plane later caught fire. A fireman was killed in the fire fighting attempt.

“The flight crew’s confidence in the automation and inadequate pilot training near the runway surface significantly impacted flight crew performance in a critical flight situation that was different from that experienced during simulated training flights.” the GCAA said in its final report.

During the attempted start, both engine thrust levers and thus the engine thrust remained idle except for the last three seconds before the impact. As a result, the aircraft’s power level was insufficient to maintain the flight. The flight crew was not able to effectively scan and monitor the primary flight instrumentation parameters during landing and attempted takeoff, “the report says.

The GCAA report states that the flight crew did not take corrective measures to increase engine thrust because they omitted the steps to check engine thrust.

The GCAA report recommended Emirates to improve training standards for normal go-arounds and missed approaches. These should contain simulated scenarios for normal take-off, which is initiated near the runway and after touchdown when changing the take-off / take-off (TO / GA) are inhibited.

Emirates’ chief operating officer, Adel Al Redha, said the goal of the flight safety investigations was to understand all contributing factors and to ensure that relevant parties and authorities took appropriate measures to prevent the incident from recurring.

“In addition to the measures identified in the final report, based on our own internal investigation and a thorough review of the preliminary and interim reports, Emirates has proactively taken the appropriate measures to further improve our operations,” added Al Redha.

“Maintaining safe operations is a top priority at Emirates and we are committed to continually reviewing and improving our operations,” he added.

