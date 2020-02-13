Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before they travel.



Passengers were stranded over Nigerian airports after most flight operators were forced to stop operating due to unstable weather conditions.

According to the Daily Post report, many international flights were diverted to Ghana Airport on Wednesday due to weather conditions and poor visibility.

The Dubai-based airline Emirates canceled several flights to Lagos on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions.

According to a statement on its website, Emirates has canceled the following flights for today:

EK781 / EK782: Dubai – Lagos – Dubai

EK783 / EK784: Dubai – Lagos – Dubai

Passengers flying to and from Lagos are advised to check the status of their flights on the Emirates website before traveling.

Due to the bad weather and poor visibility in Lagos, the following flights were canceled on February 13:

The airline also reminded passengers to update their contact numbers to get the latest information on their flights.