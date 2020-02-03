Advertisement

Customers are urged to check entry requirements prior to flight.



The airline Emirates issued a note to passengers during the outbreak of the corona virus, in which customers are asked to check the entry requirements for the individual countries before starting their journey.

In a statement released on its website on Sunday, the Dubai-based airline said:

Notice for customers to check the entry requirements of the final destination

Due to the different entry requirements of several countries to curb the spread of the novel corona virus, customers are strongly advised to check the specific entry requirements and restrictions for their final destination before traveling.

Customers are also encouraged to check the website for the latest flight updates, rebooking and refund options. To receive update notifications, customers must make sure that their contact details are correct under “Manage Booking”.

