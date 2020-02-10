During the 92nd Academy Awards, Eminem made a surprise appearance to perform “Lose Yourself” 17 years after winning an Oscar for the title. The performance even surprised celebrities in the audience, and many of their reactions quickly went viral. The singer Idina Menzel looked a little confused at first, but went a lot with the song with Eminem. Billie Eilish, who was only a year old when the song was released, and brother Finneas O’Connell both looked a little confused.

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem are all of us. # Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH

– Erin M (@ ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020

Emimen was awarded the best original title at the 75th Academy Awards in 2002 and received the award together with Jeff Bass and Luis Resto. It was featured in the semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile and quickly became Eminem’s signature song.

Eminem later tweeted a video of Barbra Streisand, who presented the award to Resto because Eminem was not there.

Listen, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem), February 10, 2020

