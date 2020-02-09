Instagram influencer Hailie Jade Mathers, daughter of rapper Eminem, shared a few new photos on Friday from a photo shoot with silver over the knee boots and a matching cream-colored outfit. The post came a few days after the previous photos showed their zebra heels. At the end of last month, Mathers was one of the many celebrities who paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

“Go like … into the weekend,” Mathers wrote in the caption next to the two photos taken in Detroit.

Mathers tagged Like to Know It, an app that provides links to clothing and products modeled by Instagram influencers. Mathers added a link listing the items she carried in the photo, as well as links to where her fans could buy them. There she has a profile in which she shares links to the objects that she carries in every photo. She also tagged photographer Ekira Christine.

Fans flooded the comment section to let Mathers know how much they loved the boots. It’s Stefni Over The Knee Boots that will get you $ 80 back at DSW.

“I love how everything fits together,” wrote one fan. “The boots are so beautiful.”

“I am not a woman’s clothing, but CLEAR her equipment is always up to date,” wrote one fan.

“This outfit is everything,” interfered another.

“Where do you get your fashion inspiration from?” A fan asked Mathers. “I like your style.”

Mathers has more than 1.9 million Instagram followers who enjoy their fashionable photos that underscore their impeccable style. However, she rarely gets personally on the site and uses it mainly for professional reasons. She shared a rare personal message on January 28, two days after Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash. The news showed how the death of the Los Angeles Lakers star made everyone think about the fragility of life.

“I wasn’t sure I would post anything about the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, and the seven other people involved in yesterday’s incident,” Mathers wrote in an Instagram post. “I don’t usually talk about these issues on my platform because unfortunately there are so many tragedies in the world – it would be impossible to address everything that is going on. However, this incident really shocked and confused me.”

Mathers said she didn’t know Bryant or anyone else in the helicopter, but it was impossible for her to act as if her death “didn’t affect me.”

“It is human nature to feel,” she continued. “To really see and see that these incidents can happen to anyone, anywhere, is deeply troubling. It’s a huge eye-opener. You never know how much time you value each day. My thoughts and deeply felt sympathies go out to families all.” associated with this event and all other tragic events in the world. “

Photo credit: Getty Images